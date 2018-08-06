The mother of a man who was stabbed four times while on holiday in Portugal has said she won't leave his bedside until he comes home.

Joel Collins, 35, from Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, was on a stag do when he was stabbed on 4 July.

He is in an induced coma in intensive care at a hospital in Portugal as he awaits his sixth surgery.

"I've been at his bedside every day and I won't be going anywhere until he comes home," said his mother Sue Bridges.