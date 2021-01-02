The nine-year-old growing up in a circus

Talia Hawker and daughter Safiyah have lived in the circus since she was born meaning she has to move schools every couple of weeks.

She has been to more than 100 different primary schools and has every colour uniform you can imagine.

Trapeze Talia was scouted by a circus direct to join after winning the UK championships three years in a row and fell in love with the life and has never looked back.

Safiyah, who was born in Wrexham, does not know any different other than circus life and loves meeting new people and travelling with her mum around the world.