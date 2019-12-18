Ex-Wales international Lenny Woodard has revealed how his son accidentally found out he had dementia.

The rugby player said the nine-year-old had been listening to a conversation he was having with his partner in the other room.

Pontypridd-born Mr Woodard fears he might not recognise his children in as little as five years' time.

The dad-of-five said: “He burst into tears, ran into the room, hugged me and would not let go of me for a few minutes."