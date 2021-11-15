"I had a very much established a life, my fiancée and I had a mortgage."

Eddie Dennis had a good job teaching at a private school when he decided to ditch it to pursue a career as a professional wrestler.

It was his dream as a boy growing up in Neath Port Talbot, but finding no path to the ring, the 6ft 6in (198cm) mathematician became a teacher instead.

But the call of spotlight ran deep and after several years teaching during the week and wrestling on weekends, the 36-year-old took a "risk".

Now the proud Welshmen is returning home as a wrestling superstar, competing at the Principality Stadium on 3 September in the WWE's biggest UK stadium event in decades.

"It's the most profound, full circle moment that I could ever imagine," he said.