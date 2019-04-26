The owner of Port Talbot steelworks has told a newspaper sites like that one could be shut unless the UK government gives them more subsidies.

"A transition to a greener steel plant... is only possible with financial help from the government," Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, told the Financial Times.

Unions have expressed concern about the future of steelworks, which employs 4,000 people in the Port Talbot area.

The UK government said steel "plays a critical role" in the UK economy and Tata is "a valued steel producer and significant employer".