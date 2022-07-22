"I was in pain constantly throughout the day," is Kim Williams' memory.

The 36-year-old from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, compared the feeling to "labour pains" that "took your breath away".

After 23 years of being told her pain was normal, she paid for treatment out of desperation, and got into financial difficulty as a result.

She has endometriosis and was told her life could be at risk without surgery.

The Welsh government said it would spend an extra £1bn this Senedd term to help cut waiting times, but new figures show more people in Wales are now paying for private treatment.