A select group of young farmers in Wales are set discuss the challenges facing farming with industry leaders and politicians.

The Nation Farmers Union (NFU) Cymru's Next Generation Group is made up of 18 members, 11 of whom are female.

"I wanted to be part of those decisions and to be able to put my viewpoints across," said farmer Jessica Williams, from Bryncrug, Gwynedd.

It's wonderful to see some young female farmers coming to the fore," added the NFU's Tori Morgan.