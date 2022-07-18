One Welsh street is without a full water supply on the day the country recorded it's hottest temperature ever.

The small number of residents around Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, must rely on tankers to deliver drinking water to their homes.

"I am now dependant on water being brought to me. I cannot turn the tap on in confidence," said John Weekes.

A Welsh Water spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience and said: "We are contacting customers who may be effected and providing them with bottled water".