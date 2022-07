As food costs continue to rise, Mike Harvey grows enough veg on his allotment to feed his family all year round.

His patch in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, was created during World War One to help families feed themselves.

He grows produce including carrots, cauliflowers, lettuce, beans, sprouts, swede, parsnips, leeks and potatoes.

Mr Harvey said: “Fresh stuff tastes better than what you get in the supermarket.”