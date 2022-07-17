Royal Welsh Show returns in heatwave conditions

Visitors are being reminded to cover up, wear a hat and use sunscreen if they are visiting the Royal Welsh Show this week.

The event, which usually attracts around 250,000 people from around the world, is held at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells in Powys.

In previous years, those working at the show have found novel ways to ensure animals are safe in the hot weather - so pigs in wet blankets is not such an unusual sight.

The show runs from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 July.