A 10-year-old boy left with enormous blisters caused by sunburn says it "really hurt".

Owi said he had been playing in a paddling pool during the day but woke in agony the next morning.

Mum Rhian Wyn Lane said sun cream had been applied to him all day.

Owi, from Porthmadog, Gwynedd, said: "They really hurt. And any contact they really hurt."