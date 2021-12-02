A wheelchair user embroiled in a parking feud said she had sought counselling because of the effect on her mental health.

Cerys Gemma cannot get out of her car when she uses the designated space outside her home in Prospect Place, Cardiff.

So instead she uses a disabled visitor space.

But this has resulted in her being fined more than £1,000 by New Generation Parking Management, which manages the bays.

The company manages the bays for the property management firm Ringley Group.

Ms Gemma said she had reached “breaking point”.

“I can’t do this anymore and something has to change,” she said.

Ringley Group said said it understood her allocated space was being used by a friend while she was attempting to park another car in a space for visitors.

New Generation Parking Management said the spaces had to be kept free for disabled visitors, not residents.