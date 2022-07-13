As Wales experiences one of its driest periods on record many rivers are running low.

Fishing has been banned in the Wye and Usk.

Simon Evans, chief executive of the Wye and Usk Foundation, said there had not been sufficient rain fall since 10 March, and the situation was “pretty grim”.

“The river has shrunken away, and these things are happening with greater frequency

“We had this in 2013, we had it in 2018, we had it in 2022, and now we’ve got it in 2022 – we’re right down at the lowest levels that the river flows at.”