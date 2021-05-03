An afternoon's outing on the water turned into a rare encounter with a thresher shark.

Tony Barber, who runs A Bay to Remember boat trips, said it was only the third time he had seen one in 16 years.

His boat was just off Pen-Yr-Afr in Cardigan Bay when the thresher "jumped" into the air alongside them.

He said: "Our main thing we see is bottlenose dolphins, they're resident in Cardigan Bay and we are quite used to seeing them.

"I was just having a look around and spotted a splash in front of us, I spotted one splash and the next thing it shot up right next to the boat, down it went, it came up again behind us.

"We had eight passengers - everyone was having a great trip this was the icing on the cake."