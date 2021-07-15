"Part of me thought I was losing my mind," said Lisa Nicholls talking about her experience of the menopause.

The campaigner for Fair Treatment for the Women of Wales wants improved access to specialist menopause care for all women in Wales.

The information they currently get is often confusing and contradictory, she said.

"GPs in surgeries, they only touch on the menopause," added Caren Hughes who is currently struggling with the menopause.

She has been waiting over two years for an appointment with a specialist at a menopause clinic.