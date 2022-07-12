One family, that decided to ditch their car due to rising costs, have said they've saved up to £400 a month.

Simon Harling, Lindsay Hodges, from Cardiff, and their two children have been cycling everywhere since April 2021.

"Spending more time with the kids on the cycle paths has been huge for us. The conversation and the connection has been such a big change for us as a family," said Mr Harling.

"It's difficult to see why we'd do it any other way now."