An Amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place for the end of this week.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of about 32 degrees for eastern Wales.

The period of hot weather is expected to continue into the early part of next week.

In Wales, this heat warning applies to Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend. Caerphilly, Cardiff, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Wrexham.