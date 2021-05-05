Social media is pretty dangerous, teenagers say

School pupils have been discussing their experiences of online bullying.

The teenagers, from Pontypridd High School, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said they had come across it in comments left on social media sites and companies were not always quick to respond.

"I personally think social media's pretty dangerous," said 17-year-old Caitlin.

"There's barely a day that goes by that I don't experience something negative."

Platforms said they listen to feedback from users and encourage them to make use of safety features.