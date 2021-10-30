The rainbow flag is set to fly high in rural Wales this summer as many towns put on Pride events for the first time.

The idea is to highlight the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer people living in the countryside.

Farmer Andrew Powell, from Caerphilly, is part of charity Agrespect which helps raise LGBTQ+ visibility in rural areas.

He said that although the farming community was very sociable, he grew up "quite isolated and lonely".