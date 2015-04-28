A thrill-seeking 96-year-old has become the oldest person to try Europe's longest zip wire.

William Allen, from Worcestershire, enjoyed the ride at Zip World in Penrhyn Quarry, Gwynedd, which is the fastest in the world.

He admitted he was a bit of a daredevil as a younger man.

"I used to climb chimney stacks with no safety at all, climbing up the outside to the very top," he said.

"And I'd be sat there with my legs hanging over the side."