Undercover filming shows underage girls being shown how to use sunbeds in a tanning salon.

Under-18s are banned from using sunbeds and salons face fines amid concerns they can cause skin cancer.

Footage from BBC Wales' X-Ray programme shows salons letting in two 17-year-olds with no ID checks in Newport and Cardiff.

Cardiff council said it would review tanning salon practices.

Newport council urged anyone aware of underage tanning taking place to contact their environmental health team.

Sunbed Association chairman Gary Lipman said "the vast majority of the industry is run by professional operators who comply with the law".

Watch X-Ray on BBC One Wales on Monday 4 July at 20:00 BST, and also on iPlayer afterwards.