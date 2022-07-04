Michael Sheen asks why children in care disappear

Actor Michael Sheen says the "worst things imaginable" are happening to children in care and not enough is being done to help them.

The Hollywood actor from Port Talbot has made a documentary with BBC Wales Investigates about the experiences of children in care who have been placed in hostels, B&Bs or have ended up sleeping rough.

Six years after the Welsh government's pledge to eliminate children being placed in this type of housing, the documentary found dozens of teenagers were still being affected in this way.

Michael Sheen: Lifting the lid on the care system is on BBC iPlayer now and on BBC One Wales at 21:00 Tuesday 5 July

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the BBC Action Line has links to organisations which can offer support and advice.