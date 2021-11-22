Terrence Higgins was charismatic, fun-loving and loved by his friends, yet it was only after his death that his name became known the world over.

Terry died in 1982 in a London hospital of an illness related to, what was then, a barely-known virus called HIV.

He was the first named person in the UK to do so and his name has since become synonymous with the fight against HIV and Aids through the Terrence Higgins Trust.

However his friends will always remember what he did during his 37 years.

"He was down to earth, incredibly funny, a complete daredevil and very Welsh," said Martyn Butler.