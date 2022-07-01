These are the moments the killers of a five-year-old boy were arrested by police.

John Cole, 40, Angharad Williamson, 31, and 14-year-old Craig Mulligan have been jailed for murdering Logan Mwangi.

Bodycam footage captured the arrests of Logan's stepfather, mother and stepbrother, while cameras in the police station show them lying to detectives over the death, and then turn on each other.

"She's [Williamson] is just saying whatever she wants to get out of the cells," said Mulligan.

Footage: The Murder of Logan Mwangi - ITV Hub