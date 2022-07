Jessie Davies has had a stammer since she was four.

To challenge herself and boost her confidence she began offering random acts of kindness to people.

Since she started sharing videos of herself on TikTok, Ms Davies, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, has garnered three million followers.

“It just means so much to a stranger,” the 29-year-old said.

Reporting by Tink Llewellyn.