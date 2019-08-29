This was the moment a van driver veered across the road and crashed head-on into a car.

David Painter, 43, from Clunbury, Shropshire, admitted drug-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving on the A4113 in Powys.

He was under the influence of cocaine at the time of the collision, which left Patricia Kerrigan with 10 broken ribs. She later developed pneumonia and delirium.

Painter was jailed for 16 months and banned for three years and eight months and until an extended re-test is passed.