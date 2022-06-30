The police officer who led the investigation into the murder of five-year-old Logan Mwangi says it's "incomprehensible" that he died at the hands of the people who should have protected him.

Det Insp Lianne Rees spoke outside Cardiff Crown Court alongside Logan's father Ben.

She said that while Mr Mwangi welcomed the sentences, "no amount of justice can bring Logan back or compensate for the grief that continues to be felt".

Logan's mother, stepfather and a teenager have been given life sentences for murdering him dumping his body in a river.

John Cole, 40, will serve a minimum term of 29 years in prison, while Angharad Williamson, 31, will serve at least 28 years.

The boy, 14, will serve at least 15 years. All three were convicted of murdering Logan in July 2021.

His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.