Being in Wales away from the war in Ukraine is a "chance to not lose your mind" refugee Olga has said.

She and her son Maxim are among the 1,000 refugees who have come to Wales.

But many are still living in temporary welcome centres.

Another refugee, Kristina, described living in a "big house" with about 300 Ukrainians.

"We just wait and [have] to be patient," she said.

Olga said the main reason she came was so her son could go to school, but she needs a permanent place of residence for that to happen.

The Welsh government said it was working with local authorities to find "longer-term" accommodation for refugees, either through host families or other options.