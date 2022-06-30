A mother, stepfather and a teenage boy have been given long sentences for murdering a five-year-old boy and dumping his body in a river.

Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named, killed Logan Mwangi in July 2021.

Cole must serve at least 29 years of his life sentence, Williamson at least 28 years and the teenager faces detention of at least 15 years for the attack which the judge called "nothing short of horrifying".

His body was found in the River Ogmore, near his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.

A child protection expert, David Niven, said Logan had his childhood cut short in the "cruellest and most savage way".

Logan Mwangi, A Boy Betrayed, a BBC Wales Today Special is on Thursday at 20:30 BST on BBC One Wales and is also available on BBC iPlayer.