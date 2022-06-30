A juror in the Logan Mwangi murder trial has called for more support for jury members affected by particularly harrowing or traumatic cases.

The five-year-old's body was dumped in a river following a "brutal and sustained" attack at his home in Bridgend county last July.

Logan's mother, stepfather, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of his murder.

On Thursday, they received sentences ranging from 15 to 29 years.

Psychologist Dr Joselyn Sellen was one of the 12 jurors involved in the trial which had to be paused several times when they found the evidence too distressing.

"I knew that this was going to be a difficult case purely from the opening prosecution from the first day," said Dr Sellen.

"This completely took over my life."

Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service said it recognised the importance of jurors' wellbeing.