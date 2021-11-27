Amy Ellis has made a tearful plea for help to get treatment for her anorexia.

The 42-year-old, from Broughton, Flintshire, fears she will die if she does not get help.

She is trying to raise money as the care she needs is not available on the NHS in Wales.

Ms Ellis said she was at “that dying point now.”

"I want to survive this, I deserve to live, surely I matter, everybody deserves to live,” she said.