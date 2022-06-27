This is the moment 16 people on three vessels were rescued between Wales and Northern Ireland over the weekend.

They were part of the GB Row Challenge aiming to circumnavigate Great Britain when they lost control of their boats.

Darren Saunders, one of the rescued rowers, said it was probably some of the roughest water he had been in, and the roughest weather conditions.

He added that it was disappointing the race was over.

"I think in situations like that it's the least of your worries, it's all about getting out of that situation and making sure everybody involved is safe."