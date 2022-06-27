The number of investigations into unlicensed dog breeding in Wales rose by 63% last year, according to figures.

RSPCA Cymru reported 366 cases being investigated by councils although prosecutions remained low with figures doubling to just eight.

The rise has been more notable since the pandemic, the charity said, following its freedom of information request to councils.

The Welsh government said it was supporting councils in tackling illegal dog breeding, including training of more enforcement officers.