Wales fan Bethany Evans was determined to go to the World Cup until she realised it could set her back £4,000.

So the 25-year-old, from Nelson, Caerphilly county, decided it might be an idea to head elsewhere and suggested Tenerife on Twitter.

Soon “a plane full” of people have decided the Red Wall should instead head to the Spanish island for the trip of a lifetime.

“It got a lot more traction than I ever thought it was going to,” she said.