A couple with Down's syndrome who stayed apart as they shielded through Covid finally got married after waiting since the start of the pandemic.

Chris Miller and Ffion Martin, from Carmarthen, have been engaged since the first lockdown but were both shielding and had to put the wedding on hold.

After tying the knot in Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday, they wowed guests with a choregraphed first dance.