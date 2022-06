A deaf teaching assistant will work with a deaf pupil for the first time in a mainstream school in Wales.

Emma Day described her pride at being appointed at Ysgol Clydau in Tegryn, Pembrokeshire.

The 21-year-old will work with 11-year-old Evelyn who also has lessons translated by British Sign Language interpreters.

She said the most rewarding part was seeing Evelyn's confidence grow.