This was the moment a 4x4 driver passed a cyclist and landed himself with a huge bill.

Wayne Humphreys was fined £1,152 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

After the 77-year-old, of Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, refused to attend a course or pay a fixed penalty notice he was prosecuted at Cardiff Magistrates' Court for driving without due care and attention.

The motorist was also given four penalty points for failing to leave enough space when passing in his Audi Q8.

He said: "The fine is absolutely appalling. I am 77 years of age and the last fine I had was 35 to 40 years ago."