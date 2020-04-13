NHS staff in one Welsh health board have been given VR headsets which they can take home to help combat stress and burnout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board have reported reduced anxiety and better sleep after using the headsets.

Intensive care consultant Dr Ceri Lynch was trialling the technology to help manage pain in ITU patients, but found staff were interested in using it.

She said staff were facing “enormous stress” and anything they could do to help people was “worth trying”.