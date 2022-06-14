On the anniversary of the end Falklands war, former Welsh Guards and family members of those who lost their lives talk about the long shadow the conflict cast over their lives.

Following the Argentine surrender in June 1982, the soldiers were welcomed home as heroes.

But the Welsh Guards suffered the most losses of any regiment in the war, and many soldiers could not celebrate their return home when so many others had lost their lives.

“It’s my penance, It’s my punishment for coming home and not staying there,” former soldier Andy Jones, who suffers from PTSD, said.