Friends of a man who drowned while rescuing two children that were caught in a rip current have labelled him as "one-in-a-billion".

Hywel Morgan, 47, of Cardigan, was pulled from the sea at Poppit Sands, Pembrokeshire, on Friday.

"If someone was in need, Hywel was there, he was helping and he was making it better" said Matthew Mitchell, Mr Morgan's friend.

"He was furiously intelligent, there was nothing he couldn't do," he added.