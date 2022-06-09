A school cook has said making more free school dinners is a challenge she is looking forward to.

Jane Jones works at Ysgol Twm o'r Nant primary school, Denbigh, where about 9% of children are eligible for free school meals.

Under Welsh government plans, free meals will be given to all primary school children, starting with the youngest first from September.

As part of preparations, Jane's kitchen has had an upgrade to help her meet the new goals.