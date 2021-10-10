Trystan Chambers always wanted to run away with the circus from the age of five - and now he has.

When it came to work experience from school, he knew he wanted something different from his classmates.

Trystan 10 days' experience at a circus in the north of Scotland, before being invited back for the whole summer.

After fulfilling his dream, he is now a member of Cardiff-based NoFit State Circus - with a job that certainly has its ups and downs.