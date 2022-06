Struggling drivers have said the price of fuel is becoming so high going to work is becoming unviable.

Pump prices began to soar after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February led to oil supply fears.

The cost of filling an average family car has now hit £100 for the first time.

One woman, a professional musician, said: “Even to take a gig, you have to question whether it’s worth it if you’re spending £100 on petrol each time.”