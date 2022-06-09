An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at Gilchrest Thomas Industrial Estate in Blaenavon.

The large blaze completely destroyed a caravan repair centre, and a large number of caravans and vehicles outside the building were also destroyed.

One person was rescued from the fire, and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

At one point up to 100 firefighters were at the scene, after the fire started on Wednesday night.