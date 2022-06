People are staying in Wales' hospitals longer than any other UK nation.

Treatment time of patients is 60% longer than in England, a BBC investigation has found.

The Nuffield Trust said it meant many people were "missing out on care they should expect", but the head of the NHS in Wales said the service was under "enormous pressure".

In a behind-the-scenes look, NHS staff show how some patients are left waiting in ambulances for 13 hours.