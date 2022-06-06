It was the moment Wales fans had waited for.

They finally saw their team qualify for the World Cup finals after a 64-year wait.

Crowds of fans watching in pubs, bars and clubs, and in the Cardiff City Stadium, jumped for joy at the final whistle on Sunday night.

Wales captain Gareth Bale told supporters: "There are no words to describe what this means to us".

Ukraine fans congratulated the team, while Wales fans celebrated well into the night shouting "we are going to Qatar".

And, after all the excitement, we wonder if commentator Rob Phillips has much of a voice left today?