"I never thought I'd see Wales at a World Cup"

That is just one of the emotions from Wales football fans as they celebrated their team qualifying for their first World Cup finals for 64 years.

Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in Cardiff on Sunday to set-up a World Cup group with England, USA and Iran at November's World Cup.

"Wales in the World Cup...This is bliss," said fan Sal Farreed, 50, from Lampeter.

"I never thought I'd ever see this in my lifetime, I never thought this day would come."