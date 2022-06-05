Welsh and Ukrainian football fans have descended on Cardiff for a crunch match ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The match will decide which team will make it to the tournament in Qatar, which Wales have not qualified for since 1958.

"Our fathers haven't seen Wales play in a World Cup. Our grandfather's might have but we certainly haven't," said one Wales fan.

"It's very important for our nation, because it's a really really hard time, it's war," said one fan from Ukraine, adding: "For the Ukrainian soul, it's very important to get some wins."