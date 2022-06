Good luck messages have been sent to the Wales' football team ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff against Ukraine.

The winner of the match on Sunday in Cardiff will go on to the tournament in Qatar.

Mark Drakeford said the "big prize" would be "fantastic" for the team and the people of Wales.

Wales has not featured in a World Cup since 1958.

Love Island winner Liam Reardon called on the team to "play your hearts out and bring it home".