A woman has spoken of the embarrassment her family felt after having to use a food bank.

Tracey Murphy, of Aberfan, Merthyr Tydfil county, said she and her husband only used the service once after there was a break in their benefits.

“My husband… said he felt embarrassed in there, and there were others in there at the time,” she said.

Cardiff University found having to prove you are struggling to get a food voucher creates stigma.

Dr Andrew Williams said those in close-knit communities were more worried about what people thought, and likely to wait until "absolutely desperate".